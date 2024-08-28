Neverland turns to fiction for new Rightmove OOH campaign

When everyone’s dream home is so different, conjuring up a collective dream looks like a logical strategy for Righmove.

A new OOH campaign by Neverland leans on fiction and fairy tales to fire up the imaginations of potential customers. Sherlock Holmes, Rapunzel, and Snow White are all familiar stories firmly based in place, and Neverland has come up with some good lines for extra impact.

Rightmove’s CMO Matt Bushby said: “At Rightmove, we’re committed to giving everyone the belief that they can make their move this autumn. This campaign allows us to showcase the diversity of homes on our platform across the UK—from the fantastical to the familiar. We’re not just telling stories about homes, we’re showing that Rightmove is the place to go where everyone can find the home for them.”

Joint ECD at Neverland, Rich McGrann, said: “We started with the mantra of ‘Tell me you’re looking for a home, without telling me you’re looking for a home.’ Or in this case, even showing a home”

Media is by Wavemaker UK who were appointed by Rightmove at the start of 2024. An updated version of the “Dunk” TV commercial is also running this autumn, as well as the brand’s sponsorship of The Voice on ITV.

MAA creative scale: 7