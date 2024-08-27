Mother’s Run Deep nurtures the ‘Seven Sisters’ for Spurs FC

Tottenham Hotspurs, like many clubs, has an overwhelming choice of merchandise on sale. The club made £63m from this stuff last year, placing it in the top ten clubs in Europe for sales (UEFA), so it’s worth them investing in an ad agency to keep the retail business booming.

Spurs’ are working with Mother’s sports outfit Run Deep, which has created a new campaign for this season’s third kit. Made by Nike as part of a 15-year deal, the shirt comes in a shade of green inspired by a local tree formation known as the “Seven Sisters”, and appropriately the work centres on women fans and players.

The film tells the story of Ava, a young female fan whose ambition is to become a football and EA Sports FC content creator, who is helped by some of her favourite players to hold onto her dreams. Directed by Madeleine Penfold.

MAA creative scale: 6