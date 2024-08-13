Mother takes M&S back to school with durability message

Outside of the flagship Christmas campaign, working for a retailer like M&S can be quite a grind for an agency. Mother has managed to maintain a light touch with an M&S back to school campaign that doubles down on the durability of the clothes, presumably to justify higher prices than some of its supermarket rivals.

“School happens” showcases M&S uniforms as ready to cope with science experiments gone wrong, ambitious painting projects, playground scrapes, and using your jumper as a skipping rope. M&S claims to be the market leader for school uniforms, and the selling point here is that they pass the “hand me down” test.

Anna Braithwaite, marketing director of M&S Clothing and Home, said: “As the UK market leaders during Back-to-School, it’s essential we maintain the magic of M&S. This season, our TV ad brings together our trusted value and hand-me-down quality – which is at the heart of what we offer – to ensure families are covered, whatever their kids get up to, both on and off the playground, as school happens!”

The integrated campaign includes VOD, radio, digital, social media, PR, CRM, online and in-store activity. Media is by Mindshare.

MAA creative scale: 6.5