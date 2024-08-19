Mercedes launches trinket collection – or does it?

After drifting downmarket for the past couple of decades Mercedes Benz seems to have decided the best way is up (once again), launching a range of upscale accessories, the ‘House of Mercedes Benz,’ alongside its pricey new range of electric cars.

Do they really think snooty, upscale folk are going to litter their house with Mercedes this and that? Or is it all an elaborate practical joke?

Very teutonic anyway.

MAA creative scale: 4.