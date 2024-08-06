McDonald’s gets in the Olympic spirit – without the Olympic sponsorship

Despite ending its decades-long Olympic sponsorship deal in 2017, McDonald’s France and DDB Paris have found a clever way for the brand to share in the Olympic spirit. This ad welcomes visitors to France from around the world with help from its long-running slogan, “Come as you are”.

Tourists confuse the French by using their own country’s different nicknames for McDonald’s when asking for directions to the nearest restaurant. It’s only when an American uses the universal language of the Big Mac that it all makes sense, and they find their way to the golden arches.

McDonald’s same-store sales were down 1% and net income down 12% in the second quarter of 2024, prompting CEO Chris Kempczinski to concede that “our value leadership has recently shrunk”.

When big brands have been doing everything they can to keep their margins up through the turbulence of the last few years, they are eventually going to push customers to the limit. McDonald’s will no doubt find a way to win them back – unless the world is eventually starting to see the light about the dangers of fast food?

One thing McDonald’s tends to get right around the world is its advertising. This light-hearted and lively spot is no exception.

MAA creative scale: 8