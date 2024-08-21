McCann London and Xbox use 3D printing to make gaming accessible

The “adaptive joystick” is a new made-to-measure Xbox device that uses 3D printing to help make gaming accessible to players with disabilities of all kinds.

McCann London’s accompanying ad sends out a big message in a straightforward way, relying on the personalities of the characters involved – plus 90s pop classic “This is how we do it” – to tell the story.

The adaptive joystick is used to move things around inside games and works on its own or alongside the all-purpose controller. Xbox also has an adaptive version of the controller, launched with a campaign that won McCann New York a 2019 Cannes Grand Prix for brand experience and activation.

Jim Nilsson, creative director at McCann London, said: “The adaptive joystick is more than a piece of hardware; it’s a statement. It’s about inclusivity, empowerment, and giving more people access to gaming. Because when everybody plays, we all win. This campaign celebrates the Xbox community and how they play, and we hope it will inspire more people to discover the joy of gaming.”

The “Xbox Adaptive Joystick” will be available to purchase in early 2025 in major Xbox markets at a cost of $29.99. Free 3D printable files for “adaptive thumbstick toppers” are available now via Xbox Design Lab.

