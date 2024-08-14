Martha Stewart interns for Fiverr in new transatlantic campaign

She spent five months in prison for obstruction of justice and most recently caused a stir when she posed in a swimsuit for the cover of Sports Illustrated, but 83-year-old Martha Stewart is the definition of indefatigable.

Here she is acting the part of an underappreciated intern for global freelance platform Fiverr, while looking every inch the successful entrepreneur and TV personality that she is. “Acting” might be too strong a term for it, but the gag works anyway.

Matti Yahav, CMO at Fiverr, said: “Martha Stewart is a business mogul recognised all over the world for her media empire. In today’s world of multifaceted businesses and complex projects, we’re seeing that many teams, including Martha’s, are making smart and efficient choices to find new skills outside of their business through leveraging freelancers. At Fiverr, we understand the breadth of business needs and have the diverse, skilled freelancers to meet any of them.”

Stewart said: “This partnership with Fiverr has been a wonderful experience that allows me to share a different side of my business acumen that people don’t usually see. My businesses have always used freelancers for projects ranging from my cookbooks to my television programs, and I appreciate Fiverr’s freelance platform for making it easier for entrepreneurs like myself to extend the expertise of their teams.”

As part of the US and UK campaign, created in-house, Stewart is offering three lucky winners half an hour of business consultation and $1000 to spend on Fiverr.

