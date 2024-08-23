MAA blast from the past: Marmite’s faux inspectors from 2013

Back in 2013 this adam&eveDDB ad for Marmite attracted over 500 complaints to the UK’s ASA ad regulator, claiming it trivialised cases of animal cruelty with its spoof inspectors. The ASA, to its credit, declined to act and Marmite sales rose 14%.

Britain’s cheap TV channels are awash with what are supposed to be tear-jerking, fund-raising ads for various charities, including the RSPCA. They go on for ever, closing with a plea from some familiar-sounding actor, having (they hope) battered viewers into submission. Since 2013 we have had the dubious joys of programmatic media buying and addressable TV to compound this dreadful barrage. If you’re over a certain age all you see are ads for funerals.

Creativity may be wobbling, tech-based media agencies are trying their damndest to give it a final shove. Oh for 2013.