MAA Ads of the Week: AMV BBDO for Bodyform, Brothers and Sisters for TNT Sports

It’s the Olympics when even the finest timepieces can’t differentiate between two competitors. And we have a dead heat between two worthy medallists for Ad of the Week.

First up is another epic from AMV BBDO for Bodyform, a campaign that’s already bagged a whole pride of Lions, but this is something else again. In Emma Hall’s words it’s “just as magnificent, unpredictable, painful and hilarious as periods themselves.”

Alongside it is Brothers and Sisters for TNT Sports, a hymn to fandom that manages to revive what’s become a pretty wearying sector with its regular depiction of bronzed multi-millionaires strutting their stuff to a cheesy soundtrack. But what about the fans who ultimately pay for it all?

B&S founder Andy Fowler cut his creative teeth at Sky Sports and this has everything Sky’s more predictable in-house efforts currently lack.