MAA Ad of the Week: Teamwork.com on pesky clients

Clients are taking a battering this week with X’s Elon Musk on their tail over their choices of media. They aren’t desperately popular with creative agencies just now either, demanding more for less only quicker (some high profile outfits are keen to promise this of course, others believe AI will be their secret sauce rather than another way for clients to drive down costs.)

Teamwork.com is an Ireland-based software company that claims to help businesses ( including agencies) make sense of this conundrum through better task management.

Mind you, Teamwork claims to have 370,000 customers including most big clients so don’t all cheer yet.