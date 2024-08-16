MAA Ad of the Week: Publicis Conseil for Orange Paralympics

That Paralympians can run just as fast as ordinary athletes seems to have occurred to a few advertisers but Publicis Conseil finds a compelling illustration here for French telecom Orange, harking back to the Rio Olympics/Paralympics in 2016.

The Paralympics has scored mightily for Channel 4 in the past (this year’s effort is a brave departure) and, doubtless, there’ll be more to come.

Allowing the running to take the strain, though, is a pretty good tactic.