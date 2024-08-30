MAA Ad of the Week: Jeremy Allen White again for Calvin Klein

Some ads get talked about and then talked about and become a story in themselves. Such is ‘Bear’ actor Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein, sharing his pool experiences.

The ‘phwoar’ factor used to drive much advertising, one reason many males got into the business along with the fabled chance of opening on a desert island. We don’t know precisely which audiences this is aimed at. – CK has probably researched it – but it’s clearly women too.

Maybe it’s a variation on Old Spice: ‘The man your man could wear like.’