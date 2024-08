Car advertising, like the automobile industry itself, is having a bit of an identity crisis. It’s caught between the need to push sustainability credentials and appeal to petrolheads, all at the same time.

Audi and BBH, not for the first time, have come up with a good solution: focus on branding and quality. Yes, it’s an EV, but these three ads for Audi’s SQ6 e-tron focus on design features while staying true to the decades-old Vorsprung durch Technik brand philosophy.