Lavazza goes for global feelgood message

Feelgood commercials are a tricky thing to pull off, many viewers (cynical souls that they are) won’t share wholly in the emotion. clients love ’em of course and here’s a new global in-house campaign for Lavazza, featuring a robot who wants to be human (they’re all over the place in the AI age) and, finally, two of the stars of the US The Office series.

Lavazza says: “(we unveil) a new strategic message that confirms its evolution towards a truly global brand with Italian roots.

“With the ‘Pleasure makes us human’ campaign, Lavazza takes its brand communication to the next level. Our narrative explores a timely topic using poetic storytelling infused with a gentle sense of humor meant to engage, entertain, and uplift our audience.

“This new platform celebrates the pleasure of human experience, finding delight even in the simplest moments – like enjoying a cup of coffee.”

Can’t imagine The Office’s British originator Ricky Gervais mending a robot with a smile on his face but there you go.

Not bad but, just as chocolate’s better with a dash of sea salt, this needs a bit more grit. And all cutesy robots look the same don’t they?

MAA creative scale: 5.