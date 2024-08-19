John West flexes its muscles in Havas’ Paralympics campaign

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games start next week, and brand partnerships of all kinds are making themselves known.

Here we have tinned fish brand John West, now a “proud protein partner” of the games, building on Havas London’s “Eat strong, go strong” campaign by dramatizing/exaggerating the effect that John West’s protein has on athletes.

There are special build, regular and digital OOH sites, plus some TikTok videos in which three real Team GB Paralympians surprise themselves with their own strength. Media is by Havas Media Network as part of a four-year partnership between John West and ParalympicsGB, which extends to the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics in 2026.

Vicki Maguire, CCO at Havas London, said: ‘’This campaign is fuelled by natural protein… bringing a touch of humour, while getting behind our ParalympicsGB athletes, to bring home the glory….’’

Vikki Babb, John West International’s marketing director, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnered with ParalympicsGB and are excited to be supporting the team on their road to Paris. The campaign perfectly brings together the John West tongue in cheek tone of voice and benefits of our natural protein.”

Good to see some humour in a Paralympics campaign.

MAA creative scale: 6.5