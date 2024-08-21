AdvertisersNews

ISBA appoints P&G’s Taide Guajardo as new vice president

Photo of Emma Hall Emma Hall2 hours ago
0 162 1 minute read

Taide Guajardo, the brand senior VP Europe at Procter & Gamble, has signed up to become a VP at ISBA. She’s spent three decades in P&G marketing departments, moving from Mexico, Poland, and Italy to her current base at the European HQ in Switzerland, from where she leads a team of 1300 marketers in 49 countries.

ISBA have got some pretty heavy-hitting senior people right now. The president is Boots CMO Pete Markey, and Taide’s fellow VP is Unilever VP global media, Sarah Mansfield.

Taide said “It is a great honour to undertake the role of VP in ISBA and be part of this forward-thinking community that shapes the future of advertising. In line with my role in P&G, I’m excited and committed to keep raising the bar on brand building in terms of transparency, impact and accessibility towards a better advertising environment that best serves people and grows the markets”.

ISBA director general Phil Smith said: “Taide brings with her a wealth of experience from across the marketing spectrum. Her work on creating advertising that is accessible to all aligns with one of ISBA’s key priorities. I am looking forward continuing to work with her, both as ISBA Vice President and as one of the key sponsors of the Ad Access Alliance.”

Photo of Emma Hall Emma Hall2 hours ago
0 162 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button