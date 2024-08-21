ISBA appoints P&G’s Taide Guajardo as new vice president

Taide Guajardo, the brand senior VP Europe at Procter & Gamble, has signed up to become a VP at ISBA. She’s spent three decades in P&G marketing departments, moving from Mexico, Poland, and Italy to her current base at the European HQ in Switzerland, from where she leads a team of 1300 marketers in 49 countries.

ISBA have got some pretty heavy-hitting senior people right now. The president is Boots CMO Pete Markey, and Taide’s fellow VP is Unilever VP global media, Sarah Mansfield.

Taide said “It is a great honour to undertake the role of VP in ISBA and be part of this forward-thinking community that shapes the future of advertising. In line with my role in P&G, I’m excited and committed to keep raising the bar on brand building in terms of transparency, impact and accessibility towards a better advertising environment that best serves people and grows the markets”.

ISBA director general Phil Smith said: “Taide brings with her a wealth of experience from across the marketing spectrum. Her work on creating advertising that is accessible to all aligns with one of ISBA’s key priorities. I am looking forward continuing to work with her, both as ISBA Vice President and as one of the key sponsors of the Ad Access Alliance.”