Ikea finds its feet in Mother’s new click-and-collect campaign

Swedish retailer Ikea is finally getting its act together on home delivery, and you can now pick up orders from local shops and supermarket car parks.

Mother has approached this long-overdue development with a sense of humour and a B-movie aesthetic. A series of social films shows a giant, walking Ikea store moving around to different real-life locations, crafting an image that sticks. The work will be geo-targeted to direct people to their nearest pick-up locations.

A campaign that does the job with informative, entertaining executions plus brand consistency.

MAA creative scale: 7.5