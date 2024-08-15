Hot shop GUT expands in Europe with second outpost in Madrid

Happening creative agency GUT is expanding in Europe with its second office in Madrid, the first was Amsterdam.

The new outpost will be led by global chief growth Officer Carmen Rodriguez and CCO Ignacio Ferioli who relocate from Miami and Mexico respectively. GUT is a breakaway from WPP and Ogilvy’s David agency. It is now majority-owned by tech consultancy Globant.

Rodriguez (left) says:”Amsterdam is a real melting pot of culture and creativity, and I can’t think of a more exciting place to work from as GUT grows its footprint across Europe – starting with Madrid. This diversity of cultures and backgrounds is one of the secret sauces that makes GUT so interesting for clients looking for local work that truly resonates with both local and global audiences.”

Ferioli says:”GUT’s expansion across Europe marks a truly transformative moment for the network, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am here to continue what I have been doing in the other GUT offices that I have had the opportunity to lead so far — transmitting the agency’s culture and generating business in the way we know how, based on brave ideas. There is no other way to do it. Manifesting our mission to become the most diverse, creative, and influential agency in the world.”

Gut, founded in 2018, has won numerous awards in its relatively short life including 3 Grand Prix and 35 Lions at the recent Cannes Lions.