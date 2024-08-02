AdvertisersCreativeMediaNewsPRTechnology

Google pulls AI Gemini ad after backlash

AI has become a man-trap for some ads, any mention of its merits is likely to provoke one of those contemporary hardy perennials a social media storm.

Google has strode into one with this for its Gemini AI tool, suggesting it’s a good way for a child to write a letter to an athletic hero. It’s been pulled from Google’s US mainstream media campaign around the Olympics.

Google says: “While the ad tested well before airing, given the feedback, we’ve decided to phase the ad out of our Olympics rotation.”

Earlier it defended the ad thus: “We believe that AI can be a great tool for enhancing human creativity, but can never replace it. Our goal was to create an authentic story celebrating Team USA. It showcases a real-life track enthusiast and her father, and aims to show how the Gemini app can provide a starting point, thought starter, or early draft for someone looking for ideas for their writing.”

One suspects it’s not so much AI people object to but Big Tech.

