George and Brad front up for GQ

Some guys have all the luck…George Clooney and Brad Pitt are apparently BFFs and here’s a behind-the-scenes peek at their cover shoot for September’s GQ. Looks like it’s been partly shot (nicely by Sølve Sundsbo) in George’s fancy Italian lakeside garden.

Hollywood megastars inhabit their own universe of course, fashion (or maybe lifestyle) is another that seems to operate to its own rules.

Is this a nice antipasti or just too cute and indigestible?

MAA creative scale: 3.

PS According to the credits they both have their own ‘skin stylist.’ Can’t they just go to the pharmacy like other people?