Expanding Specsavers lures two creatives from high profile agencies

You could make the case that Specsavers Creative and Channel 4’s 4Creative are the two most consistently creative agencies in the UK. They ought to be consistent of course, as they’re dealing with one main brand but conventional wisdom has it that agencies need a range of accounts to keep their mojo up.

On the other hand Specsavers and 4Creative can just concentrate on good work without making their holding company numbers or stacking on the kind of advertisers who are really, really interested only in digital. Specsavers shared the Cannes Lion Audio Grand Prix with PR agency Golin this year and 4Creative has an ever-lengthening list of awards in its locker.

At Specsavers Creative you also get do lots of TV. The know what their message is: you mainly need to produce a funny and engaging storyline – what bliss.

Now Specsavers has lured a couple of new agency creatives to join its team: Kate Allsop from The&Partnership joins as group creative lead (left) alongside Dave Robinson from adam&eveDDB as group design lead. Also creative director Richard James has been promoted to the new role of global creative director, presumably in line with an expansion of the business.

Allsop says: “Specsavers is an incredible brand with a core purpose of changing lives through better sight and hearing. I’m excited to join the team to continue to develop distinct creative campaigns that resonate with consumers globally to keep delivering on this promise.”

Specsavers Creative MD Nicola Wardell says: “I’m delighted to congratulate our newly promoted internal hires as well as welcoming Kate and Dave to the team. At Specsavers it’s no secret that the key to our creative success is the alchemy between our existing talent, who inherently understand the Specsavers brand and new talent who bring a fresh perspective. To have team members develop over multiple decades is incredible and to balance this with such strong external talent is where the magic lies.”