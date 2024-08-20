Domino’s signs up Simon Cowell for quality drive

Your shows may be tanking after years of enthusiastically destroying music but there’s always a role for a (once) high profile celeb.

Pizza giant Domino’s is worried about its post-lockdown service and presentation levels so it’s bringing in hit quality control teams to spruce things up a bit – reporting to (it says here) talent show titan Simon Cowell.

Domino’s says: “In COVID, we had a ton of challenges like labor shortages and high volume and nd that demand put pressure on services. So we brought in every franchisee to retrain on quality and to bring service times back to pre-COVID levels.”

Well good for Domino’s. Mind you the presentation Cowell likes still looks as ropey as the others.

MAA creative scale: 5.