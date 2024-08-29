Brave Currys tries to change bland ad landscape

What to make of these? After all we should applaud when someone tries to be different, even acknowledges it’s taking a risk in an ad environment awash with brainless technique and not much else.

Currys’ ‘Beyond techspectations’ campaign from AMV BBDO has been running for a year or so, presenting its staff as the guides for ordinary through the tech minefield. Wonder if they ever ask staff about these things? Anyway sometimes it works, like this from six months or so ago (may not work for staff of course.)

Currys Dan Rubel says: “There’s a reason why most ads and marketing are mediocre – it’s safe. As a team, we’ve wanted to step beyond that. We wanted to step outside our safety zone to create magnificent work and magnificent impact, and we were willing to take the risk to do that. It was hard.”

Agree with that although ‘magnificent’ might be overdoing it.

TV is awash with sinister oddballs these days (the Beeb’s ‘Sherwood’ opus presents a view of the dear old county of Nottinghamshire that would have shocked Robin Hood’s old enemy the Sheriff) but is there anyone as terrifying as this lady from Currys?

Banging on about the finer points of PC processors doesn’t really help. They’re a bit like the latest smartphones, do you need it? Curry’s has maybe succumbed to the fatal attraction of too much product info – chimerical “hard-working ads.”

But, as the brave Mr Rubel, says it’s hard to be different and more power to Currys’ elbow. Just recalibrate a bit.