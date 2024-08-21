Becky Owen: why advertising needs diverse women

Although women constitute over half the global population, a study by the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science found that women hold only 39% of spots in advertisements.

While the advertising industry might point to increased screen time for women as a sign of progress, the reality both behind and in front of the camera reveals a troubling complacency when it comes to true gender equity.

Even in ads, where women are more visible, only 27% are lead characters according to the Unstereotype Alliance’s latest State of the Industry report, and these portrayals often conform to limited stereotypes.

For example:

*75% of women in ads are aged under 40*

Just 16% of women on screen have diverse body types

*Alarmingly, the portrayal of women of diverse ethnic origins in lead roles dropped from 42% in 2022 to 31% in 2023

*Women with disabilities account for just 0.2% of those represented on screen, compared to the nearly one in five women in the UK who live with a disability

It’s time we, as an industry, changed this.

Advertising is everywhere – we cannot avoid it – and it’s powerful. Think of the impact the Super Bowl ads have around the world. It’s why the industry’s failure to reflect the full spectrum of womanhood is a huge and concerning missed opportunity that needs addressing

When women and girls don’t see themselves authentically represented on screen, it can limit their aspirations and reinforce the idea that certain roles or paths are not meant for them. By minimising the female experience to a handful of representations, we tell so many women they are unseen and un-needed. But society needs them for progress.

Changing this narrative is not just a matter of social responsibility; it’s essential for business success and a more equitable future. The lack of intersectional representation alienates consumers and stifles potential. Research from Unstereotype Alliance’s report shows that diverse representation in advertising is important to 63% of consumers, and studies by Kantar have also shown that diversity in advertising leads to a 30% increase in sales and a 50% increase in brand love.

By championing diverse voices both behind and in front of the camera, the advertising industry can tap into a wider range of creative talent, foster genuine connections with consumers, and drive meaningful change in how society views and values women.

How we can challenge it and the role of creators

Elevating the roles of authentic and diverse female voices in advertising both in front of and behind the camera is crucial to the industry overcoming the representation challenge and realising the benefits it brings.

That means employing diverse talent – from ideation to execution – and investing in diverse media channels to reach new audiences; It means combining a data-led approach that measures representation with qualitative insights driven by ongoing consumer feedback; It needs a flexible approach that reflects changing behaviours, ambitions and beliefs; It means authentic storytelling that moves beyond tokenism and celebrates unique experiences.

It also requires a mindset shift. Nishma Robb, President of Women in Advertising, Communications and Leadership (WACL), speaks powerfully on this. By annexing DE&I in the way that many businesses do, it becomes somebody else’s problem. This mindset is prevalent and is triggering the slow but noticeable negative trend in representation. Instead, Nishma urges the corporate world to re-imagine it as ‘Growth’. When we see that diversity is truly connected to business and commercial growth, it becomes everybody’s problem.

Creators can be a key solution to accelerating this shift in a very visceral way given their public profiles. Creator marketing has put new voices, diverse voices and representative voices at the heart of our industry. Seeing the world through the eyes of these creators, all of whom have amassed a significant following, is proof that audiences want to hear from women like these.

Creators such as: Trina Nicole, a body confidence influencer and founder of the UK’s first plus size dance class; Ellen Jones, a writer, speaker and activist for Neurodiversity and LGBQT+; Jamelia Donaldson, the founder and CEO of TreasureTress which is transforming the natural hair care landscape; Lucy Edwards, Disability Activist making a remarkable difference to her community and to brand behaviour, including introducing braille to P&G products; and Tam Kaur, a self-care and self-development expert, published author and host of Self Obsessed Podcast.

These are the inspiring creators at the heart of our partnership with WACL as part of the organisation’s ongoing Represent Me initiative to accelerate gender equality in our industry. The campaign is so important to us and the industry because the advertising industry has the power to shape perceptions and influence behaviour. When women see themselves reflected authentically in advertising, it empowers them and inspires them to reach their full potential. This, in turn, fosters a more diverse and vibrant consumer landscape, ultimately benefiting everyone involved.

Becky Owen is global CMO of Billion Dollar Boy.