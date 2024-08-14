Beano Brain: YouTube is Gen Alpha’s coolest brand

YouTube has leapfrogged Netflix to regain its number one crown in the 100 Coolest Brands for Kids & Teens according to a study of 21,000 youngsters by Beano Brain, described as the specialist kids and family insights agency.

In the third edition of Beano Brain’s annual 100 Coolest Brands Report, the entertainment giants continue their neck-and-neck battle for top spot in the affections of youngsters. Brands rooted in storytelling and offering depth and breadth of content – YouTube, Netflix, Nintendo and Disney (9) – all earn places in the top 10.

Food and drink brands dominate the list, accounting for 50% of the top 20 with McDonalds (3), Oreo (7), Pringles (8), Skittles (12), Coca Cola (14), KFC (15), Domino’s Pizza (16), Fanta (17), Cadbury’s (19) and M&Ms (20), which won’t please healthy eating proponents. Kids value these products because they are closely associated with treats and fun family time.

Social media apps saw their popularity slip with all the major brands dropping down the chart, including TikTok (-7 at 28), Whatsapp (-8 at 38), Snapchat (-3 at 40) and Instagram (-11 at 66)

Once judged as naff and ugly, lightweight shoe brand Crocs was this year’s biggest riser (up 35 places to number 49 ) with collectible plush toy brand Squishmallows the second higher riser, leaping 29 places to break into the top 20 at number 18.

LEGO nudged into the top 10 at number 10, replacing Coca Cola (down 4 to 14) helped by collaborations with the likes of Minecraft (30.).

Argos (89) is this year’s biggest faller dropping 21 places and Jolly Ranchers, Hot Wheels, The Entertainer, Under Armour, Oculus VR and Wagamama fall out of the top 100.

There are no UK brands in the top 30, with high street bakers Greggs being the highest ranked UK brand at 31 (up 2 places from last year). Harry Potter slipped for the second year in a row, down 5 places to 37.

The BBC staged a slight recovery from last year’s ignominy as the biggest faller, rising 8 points to number 63.

New entrants included SuperDrug (98), Boots (91), Uno (46), Subway Surfers (52), EA Sports (65), Samsung (53), Pandora (78), Poundland (80) and Taco Bell (87).

The Beano Brain team spent a year talking to kids and teens aged 7 – 14 (Generation Alpha) about their likes and dislikes and observing the brands kids are wearing, chatting about and coveting, before testing their findings with the Beano Brain omnibus panel.

Director of strategy Helenor Gilmour says: “Kids consider YouTube ‘safe’; a place where they’re less likely to stumble across upsetting or inappropriate content, unlike TikTok. Having successfully positioned music and TV within its proposition, YouTube has ensured it’s the one-stop-shop for this generation.

“YouTube is seen as the platform where kids find experts and learn from them or find help with their homework. As a result of its safe reputation, educational content and extensive library, YouTube has managed to gain something every brand covets: parental approval.”

Beano Brain 100 Coolest Brands 2024 UK Top 10

Brands (2023 ranking in brackets)

1/YouTube (2)

2/Netflix (1)

3/McDonalds (3)

4/Nintendo (6)

5/Nike (4)

6/Roblox (9)

7/Oreo (5)

8/Pringles (7)

9/Disney (5)

10/LEGO (13)

The full report will be available here.