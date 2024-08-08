Atlético de Madrid waves flag for divine assistance as new season beckons

Even while most of us are watching the Olympics, football is around the corner with fans across the world hoping for the best (the wisest words on football are probably the observation that it’s the hope that kills you.)

A little divine assistance may be one way of cheating the odds, as here for Atlético de Madrid, by Sra Rushmore. All to do with the Atlético flag once again flying proudly above the stadium.

Even comes with a handy (if somewhat inelegant) homily: “the heart has reasons marketing knows nothing of.”

Pleasingly bonkers. How come they still make proper films in Spain? There was the Lynx ad that won in Cannes while what we get in the UK is the usual quick-cutting nonsense, endlessly repeated on cheap channels.

MAA creative scale 7.