Apple enters the Paralympics race

The Paralympics have become a great advertising opportunity for brands, more so than the Olympics in some respects. They’re a fantastic film opportunity and pitch you firmly on the side of the angels, provided you don’t overdo the commercial messaging.

Apple is back on the case for the forthcoming Paris Paralympics with ‘The Relay,’ a four-minute epic pitting Paralympians against their supposedly more able peers, much the same idea as Orange’s new ad from Publicis Conseil. In this case to highlight Apple’s accessibility features, as it did with ‘The Greatest’ 18 months ago. But it makes a compelling yarn so why not?

Apple has had the odd uncharacteristic mis-step with its ads recently, particularly on the vexed question of AI, but should be on safe ground here.

MAA creative scale: 7.