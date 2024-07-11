WPP bounces back from Pfizer loss with AstraZeneca cancer brief

Oncology (cancer diagnosis and care) is the holy grail for pharma companies with almost limitless rewards for the company that cracks it.

UK-based drug giant AstraZeneca already has oncology revenue of $18.4bn (2023) and has added WPP to its agency roster alongside Omnicom and Interpublic, which looks like the biggest loser in the reshuffle. WPP and IPG both lost substantial business and took a hit to global revenues when AZ rival Pfizer consolidated most of its business with Publicis.

WPP is creating another bespoke agency (as you do) out of the US and UK to handle the business, led by VML Health with support from Grey and Ogilvy.

Health@WPP chief client officer Wendy Lund says: “WPP’s AstraZeneca team will leverage its extensive creative expertise and the latest technologies across the network to deliver innovative and strategic solutions for the AstraZeneca oncology brands globally and in the United States.”

AstraZeneca is looking to launch 20 new drugs by 2030. The world therapy market for cancer is estimated at $168.5bn.