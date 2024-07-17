VCCP’s first work for Co-op goes back to basics

Co-op Group appointed VCCP in March to lead a new membership drive, and this first campaign does exactly that. It explains the benefits of mutuality with a simple line, “Owned by you. Right by you”, and uses black and white imagery to amplify the message that “If you were inventing a business today, you’d invent Co-op”.

The focus is on Co-op’s ability to do good in communities and do the right thing for members and customers. Co-op is owned by its members, who each have a say in how it’s run, and this campaign is all about getting that message across to differentiate Co-op from competitors. Media is by Carat UK.

Kenyatte Nelson, chief membership and customer officer at Co-op Group said: “At Co-op, we have been proudly delivering a different way of doing business for 180 years. Through our ‘Owned By You. Right By You.’ campaign we will remind the nation that by simply shopping at Co-op as a member-owner, you get a say in how the business is run, lower prices on the products and services you need, and the opportunity to create better societal outcomes in the communities where you live.”

With promises of community benefits and compostable bags, it feels very much like an ad for our times – one that fits with the new Labour government – and will stand out in a break. But it’s a bold move to leave out price or value messaging.

MAA creative scale: 7.5