VCCP goes light on the healthy eating guilt trips for Muller

Muller Light is 99% fat free and has no added sugar, but no one cares much about that message, so VCCP has taken a new approach. “Get the good going” shows a regular guy getting a kick out of eating just a bit more healthily than he otherwise might.

This realistic approach to the product’s health benefits is offset by an exaggerated demonstration of its effects, bringing a welcome sense of humour to what can often be a pretty po-faced category. The populist campaign reflects Muller’s mainstream status – apparently the brand is already found in a quarter of the nation’s fridges.

Vicky Morgan, health brands segment lead at Müller said: “This new campaign and the relaunch of Müller Light comes off the back of extensive consumer immersion that confirmed there is still a place for lighter yogurts that taste great, but importantly leave you feeling good when you make a healthy choice. Over the last two years the Müller brand has been on a transformation and Muller Light is the next in the portfolio to go live with new designs, recipe and comms idea.”

Colin McKean, creative director at VCCP said: “In a category still filled with guilt-inducing messaging and unrealistic representations of people, we were keen to do something different. So we based Müller Light’s new campaign on a simple, honest insight – when you eat something healthier, you feel good, which makes it more likely the next thing you do will be healthier too. And rather than featuring the usual unattainable model-type in a glamorous/sporty location, our TVC features the magnificent Brian, getting his good going in a charity shop.”

You night ask just how healthy a Müller Light really is? But does it actually matter, when the advertising isn’t going too heavy on us anyway?

MAA creative scale: 7.5