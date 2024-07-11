VCCP and Walkers celebrate England’s semi-final triumph

England seem to be on a winning streak, which is always a popular moment for brands to make an appearance.

VCCP’s “No Walkers, No Game” campaign has been running throughout the tournament, so we can forgive the brand for owning a piece of semi-final glory with this ad in response to last night’s victory against the Netherlands.

It looks like this social and digital campaign, produced by VCCP’s content creation studio, Girl & Bear, was ready to run at an appropriate time. Will they have anything more up their sleeve for Sunday’s final?