US hot shop Mischief launches free streamer Tubi in UK

Streaming services tend to start with a bang in ad terms and then go strangely quiet as the business of making money takes over (it’s daunting.)

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation isn’t afraid of taking a punt (a fair few haven’t worked) and free streamer Tubi is launching in the UK. And in the agency chair is the US’s hottest newcomer, Mischief@NoFixedAddress. Former BBDO exec Greg Hahn’s creation, a deal with Canada’s No Fixed Address has rapidly won an enviable list of clients, including some traditional biggies like Kraft.

Its first UK brand campaign is ‘Watch what you actually want to watch.’ VaynerMedia handled planning and buying.

Tubi CMO Nicole Parlapiano says the campaign challenges “the societal pressures that we all feel when we haven’t seen the latest play, documentary or show” and prompts people to “spend their time doing what they actually like, guilt-free.”

Do we feel guilty watching streamed TV? Anyway it’s a lively (and welcome) UK debut from Mischief. Ad-funded streamers could help to save the dying art of TV advertising.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.