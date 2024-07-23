Uncommon creates a big drama for British Airways

In-flight safety videos have become a popular way for airlines to have some fun, and Uncommon has got in on the act for British Airways with a period drama that features some unlikely clashes between 19th and 21st century life.

More Bridgerton than Jane Eyre or Austen, it includes a witty “D’Arcy coming out of the lake” moment to remind passengers about life vests. As is de rigeur with these films, it features real British Airways staff – 40 in total – but thankfully gets a good performance out of them, courtesy of director Sharon Maguire who is best known for the Bridget Jones movies.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer, said: “With the help of our incredible people in front of, and behind, the cameras, we believe we’ve created something really original and entertaining that celebrates what makes Britain — and British Airways — unique while communicating the importance of safety on board.”

There are plans to regularly update the video – a big budget piece filmed in stately homes around the UK – to prevent the ennui that comes with flight safety information. A focus on safety is probably a better bet for the brand this summer than promoting the airline’s service, which is too often at the whim of whatever emergency has most recently befallen the aviation industry.

MAA creative scale: 8