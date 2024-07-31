Uncommon boosts planning as Natalie Lau joins from McCann

Tobey Duncan has been made Uncommon Creative Studio’s first chief strategy officer, moving up from head of planning after six years. He was previously at adam&eveDDB and Host Sydney.

Founder (and ace planner) Lucy Jameson must be a formidable boss, but Duncan has shown his worth by leading the EA Sports FC rebrand and taking major roles in B&Q “Build a life” and H&M’s Lion-winning “The one second suit” work. He’s also been behind wins for JD Sports and US client SiriusXM.

In addition, Natalie Lau, formerly strategy partner at McCann London, replaces Duncan as head of planning and Alistair Owen, planning director and previously at adam&eveDDB New York, has been promoted to head of effectiveness. They will report directly to Duncan.

Duncan said: “With Natalie joining and Alistair taking on this new role, this talented department only grows stronger. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next.”

Lau, who has also worked at Lucky Generals, Grey London and TBWA, said: “What drew me to Uncommon is its insatiable ambition to create so much more than just ads. They find creative solutions that get people excited to engage – whether for brands or redefining how we work.”