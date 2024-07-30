Uncommon and ITV go romantic on friendship for ‘Britain get talking’

ITV is asking us to “take your mate on a date” and celebrate our friendships as much we do our romances. Stars including Maya Jama, Ant & Dec, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are here to show a friendly face of ITV, doing a lot for the station’s branding as well as the nation’s mental health.

As is now common from Uncommon, there’s also a strong outdoor campaign that extends the “love” theme into movie or gym date suggestions for mates.

There’s already been a stunt on the Love Island Aftersun show where someone was flown out to ask a mate on a date.

Susie Braun, ITV’s group director of social purpose and sustainability, said: “’Britain Get Talking’ is all about connecting with other people for our mental wellbeing, and what better way to do this than through our friendships. It’s great to see ITV’s most iconic friendship duos come together to remind us how important it is to carve out meaningful time together.”

Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, said: “Spending time with our friends, however you’re able to, lets them know you care and can help you understand what they’re going through. We know talking isn’t the whole solution, but it can help us feel less alone, more able to cope and encouraged to seek support if we need to. We’re proud to support ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign and celebrate the powerful role friendships can have in helping our mental health.”

“Britain Get Talking” has been going for nearly five years now, and Uncommon is doing a good job of refreshing it while keeping the campaign reassuringly familiar. They claim that last year more than seven million people connected with others as a result of the initiative, so it’s effective too.

