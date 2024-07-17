Toyota GB’s Paris Paralympics gets off to an ‘impossible’ start

For marketing purposes, the Paralympians are no longer “superhuman”. The condescension of earlier brand campaigns has gone, replaced by a different narrative that shows them as striving athletes and regular human beings, just like their Olympian counterparts.

Like 4Creative and adam&eveDDB‘s recent efforts, T&Pm has shifted to focus on the athletes and not their disabilities. This campaign marking Toyota’s Channel 4 broadcast sponsorship of the Paris 2024 games shows Paralympians battling not just with personal bests, but with everyday challenges, like dirty nappies, noisy families and over excited dogs.

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader, Channel 4, said: “Everything we’re doing in Channel 4 Sales ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is about boosting positive attitudes to disability among our partners. The shared commitment with Toyota, brought to life through the new idents, is a new benchmark in the accessibility of TV sponsorship”.

Rob Crilley, senior manager brand strategy at Toyota GB, said: “We’re used to seeing ParlaympicsGB athletes achieving extraordinary feats of athleticism at the Games, but away from their sports and competing for gold, they face the same everyday challenges as all of us. Be it dealing with dirty nappies, washing up dishes before bedtime, or taking excited dogs for their walk, Toyota celebrates these moments in life we can all relate to and supports all people to go beyond their impossible.”

With all the sports – and sports ads – going on this summer, it’s getting harder for brands to cut through. Thanks to the light touch humour, this one has a good chance of getting noticed.

MAA creative scale: 7