TNT Sports scores a winner with ‘Only sport can do this’

Brothers & Sisters demonstrates the creative power of “fandom” with this spot for TNT Sports (previously the BT Sport channel) which gets maximum voltage out of the line “Only sport can do this.”

All the emotions are lived out here. The nerves, the euphoria and the heartbreak experienced by fans of all kinds of sport. The players are featured too, but it’s the fans who count here.

Becky Diver Philips, VP marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “What better way to look forward to TNT Sports second season than reminding ourselves of the very best moments from last season, reminding us of the power of sport to evoke ecstasy or despair. Only sport can do this every week.”

Andy Fowler, ECD, Brothers & Sisters, said: “Many of the most wildly emotional moments of my life have been around live sport. That is its beauty and power. I hope the film makes you feel it too.”

Says it all about being a sports fan. And at the same time, says it all about the variety of sports that TNT has to offer.

MAA creative scale: 8