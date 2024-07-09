Tesco steals a march in retail media with GroupM tie-up

WPP’s GroupM is strengthening its relationship with Tesco’s Media and Insight Platform to boost the retailer’s burgeoning retail media offer. GroupM will collaborate with Tesco on on-site, off-site, and connected store offerings.

The global growth in retail media has been driven by Amazon and Walmart with some estimating that it will soon account for 20% of global media.

Tesco Media client development director Nick Ashley says: “This is a major landmark for us in developing a large-scale strategic partnership with one of the world’s leading networks, representing so many exciting brands. Through the arrangements, GroupM will benefit in numerous key areas in retail media across data, insights, and strategic planning, which will enable its clients to truly harness the power of retail media – in all its forms – for measurable commercial advantage.

“It’s a further example of how Tesco Media and Insight Platform is enabling agencies and their brands to deliver ever more exciting and commercially effective campaigns.”

GroupM UK COO Luke Bozeat says: “We have worked successfully with Tesco Media and Insight Platform for several years and are delighted to take this a major step further through committing to a long-term strategic partnership.

“The unique attributes of the Tesco Media and Insight Platform gives us, and our clients, the opportunity to truly explore the full gamut of opportunities offered by retail media and puts us at the forefront of initiatives to drive further innovation in this area. We look forward to a long and mutually successful collaboration.”