System1 names top-scoring UK Euros ads (at half-time)

The Euros are only half way through but System1 is quick off the mark, as ever, with its tally of winners (so far.) 5.9 is best available for emotional impact etc.

The top UK Euros ads for 2024

1/ Paddy Power – “Europe’s Favorite” – 5.9 Star-Rating (Sports betting custom sample):

2/ Irn Bru – “Optimism is Back in Scotland” – 5.0 Star-Rating:

3/ Adidas – “Hey Jude, You Got This” – 4.5 Star-Rating (Sample: Football Fans):

4/ Lidl – “We’re on Your Team” – 4.4 Star Rating (Custom Sample: Football Fans)

5/ BBC Sport – “More Twists, More Turns” – 4.1 Star-Rating

6/ Budweiser – “Official Beer of England” – 4.0 Star-Rating

“England’s performances on the field may not be a laughing matter, though plenty of tongue-in-cheek wit in ads is helping to boost the scores this year,” says Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1. “We’ve seen humour make a comeback at the Cannes Lions, driving a positive shift in ad effectiveness. This trend continuing into the Euros, raises the question – is humour here to stay?”

As England fans will doubtless testify, a sense of humour certainly helps.