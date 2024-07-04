Sun sets on Sunak as Britain goes to the polls

“It’s The Sun Wot Won It” was the headline that appeared on the front page of Rupert Murdoch’s Sun on April 11 1992 in which it claimed credit for the unexpected victory of John Major’s Tories in the General Election.

The Sun had, indeed, helped considerably; not least by pillorying Labour leader Neil Kinnock at every opportunity with, for example: “If Kinnock wins today will the last person to leave Britain please turn out the lights.” With Kinnock portrayed in a lightbulb.

Today the (somewhat less influential) tabloid has decided to abandon the Tories and vote for Keir Starmer and Labour, which some may see as the last rat leaving a sinking ship.

Unusually this election day the newspapers are lined up pretty unanimously behind Labour (the last time this happened was Tony Blair’s win in 1997) with only the Boris Johnson fanzine Dail Mail for Rishi Sunak’s Tories.

Does such (almost) unanimity mean a more stable outlook for the UK and its struggling economy? Have faith (you may need it.)