Starmer scuppers Budweiser’s plea for a bank holiday if England win

Budweiser has enlisted football legend Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, to set up a petition for a celebratory #BudBankHoliday if England win the Euros.

Good time Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is also making the same plea, but PM Keir Starmer deflected the suggestion by telling the BBC that he didn’t want to “jinx” the national team ahead of the final on Sunday.

England are on the verge of greatness ? If it comes home this Sunday, Bud and @thegeoffhurst are calling for a Bank Holiday to celebrate!

Sign the petition for a #BudBankHoliday here https://t.co/PmGwrwwh69 pic.twitter.com/wsCPaCwyvy — Budweiser UK (@BudweiserUK) July 10, 2024

Hurst said: “From the very beginning, I have believed in this talented team going all the way and feel privileged to have passed on the winning spirit of the 1966 team by blessing the ‘Home’ cans. It’s a real honour to be a part of football history once more by leading the campaign for a bank holiday so that everyone can make the most of the win if and when it happens.”

The latest campaign by agency Revolt comes after Budweiser launched 12 million cans bearing the inscription “Let’s bring it home” and “blessed” by Hurst.

Starmer would no doubt he happy to bask in the feel good glory of an England victory, and Argentina declared a bank holiday after the country’s 2022 World Cup triumph. But given that Starmer started his term as prime minister insisting, “We have a huge amount of work to do”, maybe we should all be cracking on.