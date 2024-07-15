Samsung switches from tech to people with translation offer

Samsung, seemingly undeterred that its South Korea workers have called an indefinite strike, is still busily launching allegedly better phones and this campaign by BBH US for the A1 at least seems to have some benefits. Namely, instant translation which means (here) that you can get out more on your skateboard and join in football and other games worldwide.

Interesting that tech giants are no longer (primarily) selling tech. Maybe the all-conquering Apple/Samsung era is coming to a close.

MAA creative scale: 6.