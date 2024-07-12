Publicis Media wins $600m Hersheys

Lots of big media accounts changing hands this week: Hershey has given all its $600m or so US media account – including candy, mint, gum, salty snacks and protein brands – to a new Publicis Media creation, MiltonOne, named after Hershey’s founder.

The brands previously lodged at a number of agencies including Dentsu, Horizon Media, Harmelin Media and Omnicom.

Publicis has also landed big UK account, £60m Very Group via Zenith. WPP’s Wavemaker and MSQ’s Walk-In Media also pitched. DentsuX declined a repitch. Very Group is owned by the Barclay Brothers who have had choppy fortunes recently, not least at flagship property the Telegraph.

Also in the UK grocery delivery firm Ocado has departed Omnicom’s Hearts & Science for Havas Media Network. iProspect and VCCP Media also pitched.

Some game-changing reviews are still to land, notably Amazon which is reviewing at IPG’s Mediabrands, Unilever and Sky, both mostly at WPP’s GroupM. All are big enough enough to affect the two holding companies’ overall financial performance.