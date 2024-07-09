Omnicom Media Group strikes deal with top marketing research body

The big network media agencies are frantically trying to find an advantage in their efforts to make media planning and buying a science (jury’s still out) as they face a future likely to be dominated by AI.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom has struck a deal in the UK top sponsor the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, the world’s largest centre for research into marketing. The Institute is based in Australia and led by noted ad expert Professor Byron Sharp (below.)

OMG UK’s Nicki Hare says: “This first-mover sponsorship further enables OMG agencies to drive competitive advantage for our clients, through exclusive access to industry leading knowledge, research and insights. We are proud of the relationship we are building with Byron and the Institute, and the application of their findings on the tools we have developed and the conversations they are leading to help drive transformational growth for our clients’ business.”

Rival WPP’s GroupM has recently announced a tie-up with Tesco’s growing media division to give clients access to its retail media network in and out of stores.