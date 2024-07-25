Ocean gets into the Olympics spirit with fan zones and nationwide coverage

Ocean Outdoor is supporting Team GB at the Paris Olympics with nine “fan experiences” in major locations throughout the UK.

The Team GB fan zones managed by Ocean Labs are located at Battersea Power Station, Westfield Square, Westfield London and Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square in London; Spinningfields in Manchester; St James Quarter, Edinburgh; Bullring & Central Birmingham; Cabot Circus Bristol; West Quay Southampton; and Liverpool ONE.

Across its wider digital out of home (DOOH) estate, Ocean will broadcast Olympics highlights on 48 screens in 13 cities in partnership with Discovery+. Olympics clips will play out four times an hour for 19 days, supported by adidas, GetPRO and The National Lottery.

Ocean Outdoor head of brand partnerships Rachel Sutton says: “Delivering nine of the Official fan zones in partnership with Team GB is a brilliant opportunity to evoke the spirit and values of the Games. Working with Team GB, our landlord partners and brands, this investment – and our wider DOOH Olympics activity – is a chance to bring the Paris Olympic Games to some iconic sites across the UK allowing Team GB fans to watch live sport and celebrate the defining moments of the Games together.”