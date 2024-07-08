Lucky Generals gets National Express on the road

Short form ads with humour are what we are supposed to be looking for this year (they used to be the staple of TV of course, in the UK anyway) and Lucky Generals is essaying both in its debut for coach service National Express.

So we have lots of product shots and a twist, in the unlikely environs of what looks like the British Museum, famed repository of other people’s treasures. But one of them fights back…

And that’s it. Does the job.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.