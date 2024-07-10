Music festival rides to rescue of declining birth rate

The dear old West is running out of people it seems, with fewer breeding even while more turn to IVF, a notoriously tricky procedure.

The two processes come together in this campaign from Nord DDB and Swedish music festival Way Out West; Way Out West worries that they’ll run out of fans as we run out of teenies. Hope is at hand, though; IVF, it seems, can be helped by exposing sperm and eggs to music (livens them up anyway.)

So we have an experiment with music from Way Out West stalwarts Fred again.., Peggy Gou, Queens of the Stone Age and Pulp playing in a specially-constructed laboratory (bet Jarvis Cocker never expected this particular role in life.)

Only in Scandinavia maybe. But diverting all the same. And we could do with more young people..

MAA creative scale: 7.