MSQ launches global production service M3 Labs

Production used to be the agency department in the back room, beavering away while the creatives were front of house. Now, in a world where lots and lots of content is king, it’s being seen by some as one of the few services it’s difficult for clients themselves and the all-powerful tech giants to replicate.

Marcoms group MSQ, now a pretty substantial operation with over 1,000 staff and global reach, is launching M3 Labs which it says is an “end-to-end Ai and people-powered production agency to help businesses make, manage and measure their marketing content, with data, tech, media and sustainability at the core of its operations.” Which is quite a lot when you put it that way.

M3 Labs will be led by global managing director Darren Khan and executive chair Mark Cramphorn, reporting to executive director Kate Howe. Khan joined MSQ in July last year to launch MSQ’s Source offer which taps creator and influencer talent.

Khan says: “M3 Labs will help brands connect more effectively with customers by creating more assets, optimised and personalised in more efficient ways, at greater speed and, crucially, with sustainability baked in from the start. Our sustainable production results in a 35% cost saving and an 80% reduction in carbon emissions.”

Cramphorn says: “Developments in Ai and tech have transformed the world of production, and MSQ’s breadth of knowledge and product development in this area allows us to join up our expertise and provide a cutting-edge solution that genuinely delivers on what clients need. Whether marketers are struggling with the personalisation of their content, want to reduce waste or increase the sustainability of their production process, M3 Labs can bring in the right specialists and tools at the right time.”