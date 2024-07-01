Motorola launches (somewhat painstaking) AI-only campaign

AI-generated ads are coming thick and fast and here’s Motorola’s AI-only effort, deploying fashion models via the dreaded new tech for its new Razr 50 folding smartphone.

Mind you, it apparently took four months and nine AI tools – Krea.ai, Midjourney, Comfy UI, Hypic, Magnific.ai, ClipDrop, Firefly, Luma and Udio – to create, which rather seems to defeat the object of (nearly) instant AI ads. Guess they’ll speed up in a while. Motorola agency is Heaven.

Looks nice enough, if that’s what you want from a phone.

MAA creative scale: 6.