Mother earns Emmy nomination for Uber One spot

The Emmys is the last of the big film and TV awards to retain a commercials category. The BAFTA’s used to do it and an award that means something to the public at large has got to be extra valuable; in fact creative legend Graham Fink’s first mortage offer was made on the basis of the BAFTA displayed in his office.

Mother is the only non-US agency to win a nomination this year thanks to Uber One’s enduring “Best friends” ad starring Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield, which won Gold at Cannes. The other nominees for Outstanding Commercial are Cerave’s “Michael CeraVe”, “Like a good neighbour” for State Farm, “Just joking” for Sandy Hook Promise, and two Apple ads – “Album cover” for iPhone 15 and the “Fuzzy feelings” Christmas spotfor Mac and iPhone.

Apple’s “Album cover” is also worth another watch.